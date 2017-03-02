Glastonbury day care director sentenced for failing to report abuse

Day care director Meegan Beach was sentenced to four years for failing to report child abuse. (WFSB photo)

A day care director in Glastonbury has been sentenced for failing to report cases of child abuse.

Meegan Beach was sentenced to four years, but will be released after 150 days for good behavior, court officials said.

For the rest of the sentence, she'll be on probation.

Beach was sentenced in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Police said Beach, director of the Stork Club, did not report a number of complaints.

The investigation began in Dec. 2015.

One of her employees, 23-year-old Nicole Mayo, is accused of force-feeding two children until they gagged.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.