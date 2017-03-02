Stolen Jaguar pursuit leads to arrest of Waterbury man

Adrian Figueroa stole a Jaguar and engaged a trooper in a pursuit in Waterbury, according to state police. (State police photo)

A trooper parked along Route 8 in Waterbury noticed a red Jaguar speeding past him and determined that it had been stolen.

A pursuit eventually led to the arrest of 36-year-old Adrian Figueroa of Waterbury.

The pursuit began just south of exit 36 on the southbound side of the highway around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

State police said it reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

Figueroa got off the highway at exit 30 and drove onto Charles Street where he sideswiped a SUV, troopers said.

The driver in the SUV complained of minor injuries and was sent to Waterbury Hospital for treatment.

The Jaguar was heavily damaged at that point. Figueroa then struck a parked car and stopped.

State police learned that the car had just been stolen out of Waterbury.

Figueroa was taken into custody and charged with second-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a police pursuit, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Court on Thursday.

