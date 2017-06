Better Recipes

Lucky Buddha Bowl and Acai Power Bowl

From Chef Jay Truscio at Popover Bistro & Bakery in Simsbury

Each bowl has a base and toppings.

Lucky Buddha Bowl

Base:

Sticky rice

Topped with:

Roast Sweet Potato

Black Beans

Corn

Avocado

BBQ Tempeh

Pico De Gallo

Acai Power Bowl

Base:

Blueberries

Strawberries

Pure Acai Powder

Chia Seeds

Banana

Toppings:

Kiwi

Pineapple

Shaved Coconut

Dried Goji Berries

Dried Pomegranate Seeds

Dried Lycee Fruit

Hemp Seed

Fresh Strawberries