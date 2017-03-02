CT man charged with sexual assault of child under 15 years old

Charles Faust, of Oakville, was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15 in Watertown. (Watertown Police Department)

An Oakville man was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15 in Watertown.

Charles Faust Sr., 46, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said the child involved in the sexual assault was known to Faust.

Faust is being held on $100,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.

No further details were released on the incident. The arrest warrant in the case was sealed, according to police.

