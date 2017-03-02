Man nets bag full of stolen fish from Stew Leonard's in Newington

Man nets bag full of stolen fish from Stew Leonard's in Newingto - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police in Newington are looking for this man after they said he stole $130 worth of fish from Stew Leonard's in Newington. (Newington police photo) Police in Newington are looking for this man after they said he stole $130 worth of fish from Stew Leonard's in Newington. (Newington police photo)
The SUV the suspect is believed to have used. (Newington police photo) The SUV the suspect is believed to have used. (Newington police photo)
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

The search is on for a man who stole $130 worth of fish from Stew Leonard's in Newington, according to police.

Police said he took a bag from the pet section of the store and filled it with salmon and swordfish, then left.

They said he got into a dark green or black SUV, possibly a Mercedes.

Police described the man as a middle-aged man with a tattoo on his right tricep.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Newington police.

