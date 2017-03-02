Wethersfield man dies after tree falls on his truck in Columbia

James Marcelynas was killed in a crash on Thursday (Family photo)

A Wethersfield man was killed Thursday afternoon after a tree fell onto his truck while he was driving in Columbia.

It happened on Route 6, near Oakwood Lane, around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

James Marcelynas, 40, was driving on Route 6 when the tree fell onto the road, hitting his truck.

Police said there was heavy damage to the truck.

Route 6 was closed between Hop River Road and Edgarton Road for the investigation.

