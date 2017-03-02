Arrests made after couple randomly attacked at grocery store

Police are searching for the five men involved in the "unprovoked" assault of a man who was with his wife at a grocery store in Meriden on Sunday afternoon.

Police are searching for the five men involved in the "unprovoked" assault of a man who was with his wife at a grocery store in Meriden on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Zanone, of Waterbury, and Robert Cote, of Meriden, assaulted a 28-year-old man at Stop & Shop, located at 485 Broad St., on Feb. 12. Police said five unidentified men verbally harassed the couple from a car.

The couple told police that they tried to ignore the men several times, but it was unsuccessful. When the couple entered the store, police said the men followed them inside the building and even parked next to them in the Stop & Shop lot.

Police said the men continued “to harass the couple” and even “surrounded” them. That’s when police said the men threatened to punch the man’s wife, but when the man objected, that's when another attacker punched him in the face, hitting him hard enough to knock him unconscious and knock out several teeth.

Zanone and Cote turned themselves into police on Thursday. They were charged with second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree reckless endgangerment in the 1st degree, first-degree conspiracy to commit endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said they are expecting to make a third arrest in the case.

Zanone and Cote were released on a $50,000 bond. They are expected to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on March 16.

"The swift and decisive work by Detective Michael Fonda could not have been done without the overwhelming support he had received from concerned citizens throughout the state. On behalf of the Meriden Police Department and the family of the victims, we are very grateful for the community's outpouring of support and the media's ability to spread our plea for assistance. We hope, that these combined efforts will help bring a sense of justice to the victims and community alike," Meriden Police Sergeant Christopher Fry said in a statement on Thursday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-4178.

