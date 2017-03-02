Snow showers/squalls, then even COLDER!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As of 12p, temperatures across the state ranged from 30 to 35 degrees... they'll remain fairly steady through the afternoon. By the time of the evening commute, we may have some scattered snow showers or squalls to contend with as even colder air works into Connecticut. Any squalls that do develop could quickly reduce visibility and produce a coating to upwards of an inch of snow --- so the the timing is not good for the higher volume of traffic!

For the weekend, our forecast remains on track. As we've been saying for days, highs Saturday will be in the lower to mid-20s but when you factor in the wind, it will feel more like the single digits if not even below zero. Sunday, we'll start the day in the single digits with a sub-zero wind chill.. that afternoon, highs will be in the lower to mid-30s and the wind won't be *as* strong. We're storm free for both weekend days.

Over the weekend, records could be tied or broken for how cold it will get... on Saturday, at both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport, the records for lowest high temperature are in jeopardy. Then Sunday, the record low temperature at both locations are also at risk of going down.

Early next week, we start warming up... Monday now looks to be dry, but we trend unsettled Tuesday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

Today will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with highs only in the 30s. At least the wind won’t be nearly as strong as it was yesterday. An arctic cold front will send snow showers and perhaps a few heavier snow squalls our way during the late afternoon and evening hours. Some locations could get a fresh coating to 1" of snow.

Bitterly cold air will overspread the state tonight. Temperatures will drop to 5 to 15 degrees, but wind chill temperatures will plunge to -10 to +5 by tomorrow morning. The sky will become clear and a northwesterly wind will be quite gusty.

THE WEEKEND…

Tomorrow is going to be windy and very cold. Highs will only be in the 20s. In fact, temperatures may stay in the teens in the Litchfield Hills. This is a very impressive shot of cold air for early March! Plus, A northwesterly wind will likely gust to 40 mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens even during the afternoon. At least it will be a nice looking day with nearly a full supply of strengthening March sunshine.

Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits in many locations tomorrow night. The sky will be crystal clear.

Sunday will be bright and sunny, but breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 30s. These temperatures are still below normal. However, this will be a big improvement over tomorrow.

With light winds and clear skies Sunday night, temperatures will dip into the teens, perhaps even the single digits in the normally colder locations.

NEXT WEEK…

We will get a break from the colder weather! Temperatures will rise into the 40s on Monday. The arrival of the milder air will come with increasing cloudiness and some light rain could develop later in the day.

Mild air will continue to stream northward into New England on Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the 50s as a southerly breeze freshens throughout the day. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy and a few rain showers can be expected. Any rainfall during the daylight hours should be fairly light. Moderate to heavy showers are possible Tuesday night as a cold front pushes into the mild, moist air. Temperatures will drop no lower than the 40s.

Showers will end very early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and windy. Temperatures could top out close to 50 degrees, but they will likely drop through the 40s during the afternoon as colder air overspreads the state. A northwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph.

According to one guidance model, the GFS, a storm will track through Northern New England on Thursday. If that holds true, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, a strengthening southwest wind, and highs well up in the 40s. A few rain and wet snow showers may be possible in the afternoon and evening.

A BLUSTERY THURSDAY!

A strong northwesterly wind gusted to over 50 mph in a number of locations yesterday. The powerful winds knocked down trees and power lines, and some roads were closed. Here are some wind gusts from around the state: 55 mph in Storrs, 53 mph in Stamford, West Haven, and Windsor Locks, 52 mph in Bridgeport and Wolcott, 51 mph in East Haven, and 50 mph in Greenwich. At one point, about 12,000 customers were without power between Eversource and United Illuminating. Out of state, Worcester had a gust to 59 mph and Fitchburg had a gust to 58 mph.

High temperatures yesterday were in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but they occurred in the pre-dawn hours. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 61 degrees and that tied the record for March 2nd that was originally set in 2004!

The air gradually turned colder throughout the day and by late afternoon temperatures were in the 30s and lower 40s.

FEBRUARY 2016 RECAP…

February went go into the record books as one of the warmest on record for Bridgeport! The average temperature was 38.4 degrees, which is 6.0 degrees warmer than normal. This year is off to an incredibly warm start in Bridgeport. January was the warmest on record for the Park City!

At Bradley International Airport, the average temperature for February was 34.3 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. For this location, February was not be the warmest on record, falling short of being in the top 5. The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1956 and 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. In 5th place is February 1976 when the average temperature was 34.8 degrees. Total for precipitation for the month was 2.49”, which is 0.40” below normal. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was 11.6” above normal with a grand total of 22.6”!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

