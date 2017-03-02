Group seeks help for historic East Hampton building

Middle Haddam School has been around for more than 80 years in the East Hampton community. (WFSB)

The once proud Middle Haddam School has been around for more than 80 years in the East Hampton community.

The group that owns it wants to see it rehabbed, but they need help from the town.

Neighbors have fond memories of the school, which sits in the town’s historic district.

“I live right down the street my children went to school here, it's just been an icon of the village,” said Barbara Angelico, president of the Middle Haddam Association.

“I went to this school for kindergarten, first and second grade. It was the best school experience of my life,” said Margaret McCutcheon Faber.

Developers have approached the owners, the Middle Haddam Association, but only to turn it, and the surrounding area, into a slew of condominiums.

“We did not want it to turn into a condominium city,” Angelico said.

So for years, Angelico’s group has turned to the town.

A Facebook page has gone up and a petition has gone around, all in efforts to build support and to get the town to lease or buy the space.

While Town Manager Michael Maniscalco says the towns’ needs are serious, he said “we have some very large cracks and water leaking through our vault, we have some issues with our police department with sewage actually coming up and flooding our police department."

He doesn't see a more than 80-year-old building in disrepair as an answer, because so much would need to be rebuilt and the town already has a donated space in mind for its new offices and police department.

While its owners say Middle Haddam is structurally sound, it needs a roof and has had constant problems with vandals.

If no one buys it soon, owners say the building will probably need to be torn down.

