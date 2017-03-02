Man seriously injured in fiery Route 15 crash in North Haven

A serious crash closed part of Route 15 south in North Haven on Thursday night.

State police identified the driver involved as 46-year-old Paul Kus of Sandy Hook.

He remained in serious condition on Friday morning.

Troopers said the road was closed at Exit 63 just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Kus's car was the only one involved.

He was taken to the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital.

Troopers said the car veered off the road and hit a metal beam guardrail in the center median. It then continued to sideswipe the guardrail for about 80 feet before crossing both lanes to the right and coming to a final stop in the grass on the right shoulder.

The car then caught fire.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

