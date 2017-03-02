Cat killed, man injured in Hartford dog attack

The man will need surgery on his hand following the dog attack (Scott Scribner)

A man is recovering after a vicious attack by a dog in Hartford’s West End neighborhood.

Scott Scribner said a pit bull ran toward he and his pets in his yard on Thursday.

The pit bull attacked his dog, and killed his cat, and Scribner was injured while trying to intervene.

He will need surgery to fix broken bones in his hand.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Hartford police said the dog was up-to-date on its vaccinations.

