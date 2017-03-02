Arrests made in Holy Land vandalism case

For years, those traveling through Waterbury could spot the Holy Land cross, towering high above the Brass City.

For years, those traveling through Waterbury could spot the Holy Land cross, towering high above the Brass City.

The cross at Holy Land was found having been vandalized recently (WFSB)

The cross at Holy Land was found having been vandalized recently (WFSB)

At least two arrests have been made after graffiti was found at Holy Land in Waterbury last month.

The graffiti was found on the Holy Land cross on Feb. 19.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old female, and 18-year-old David Riddick, who is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Both have been charged with third-degree trespass and first-degree criminal mischief.

Police are also looking for another person believed to be involved, who has been identified as 24-year-old Erik Siclari, of Monroe. He is facing charges including trespass, criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police.

Police also arrested four people who are accused of trespassing on the property last week.

Officers arrested three female juveniles and 19-year-old Mikayla Lydon, of Naugatuck. They were all charged with third-degree trespass.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.