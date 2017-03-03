Bar owner voluntarily surrenders liquor permit after CCSU student falls from roof

Authorities said Taylor Lavoie, 18, died after she fell from the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon. (Facebook)

The building was described as being five stories high. (WFSB photo)

A college student fell to her death from the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon in Hartford early Friday morning. (WFSB photo)

A popular bar in Hartford was closed on Friday after a local college student fell from the roof overnight.

According to police, 18-year-old Taylor Lavoie, of East Granby, fell from the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the bar on Allyn Street around 12:30 a.m. Lavoie was found in an alley next to the bar.

Officials said the building is four stories tall and also includes warehouse space at the top of the building. The gap between buildings where she fell is only about 5 feet wide.

Authorities said it's unclear how she got up to the roof, but police said she was alone before fall.

"It's treacherous. It's disorientating especially at night especially with a cell phone in your hand and possibly alcohol that it would be even worse," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.

Police said they are looking at a number of possibilities that led to her death.

"They were drinking up on the roof of this establishment and it looks like a fall of some sort," Foley said. "So it is an untimely death so all possibilities exist at this point."

The Angry Bull Saloon, which is owned by Paul Genna of United Asylum LLC, will not reopen on Friday night and remained closed to the public. The bar owner voluntarily surrendered their permit until March 24.

Eyewitness News exclusively caught up with Angry Bull's General Manager Stephen White before his meeting with the Department of Consumer Protection. However, he did not speak with Eyewitness News and would not answer any questions.

The Department of Consumer Protection said they will "initiate a review of the security measures in place, and where appropriate, recommend security enhancements." They added that they reserve the right to take further action, but no fines at this times.

“Public health and safety is our number one priority at DCP, and we are committed to continuing our work with the management of Angry Bull Saloon, and Hartford Police Department on this matter. Our Liquor Control Division will move this investigation forward in the most thorough manner possible," Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris said in a statement on Friday.

Police said red flags about underage drinking at the Angry Bull have been raised in the past. In the past four months, the Hartford Police Department has filed three complaints with the Liquor Control Commission. Just two days ago, the pair had a meeting to discuss conducting a raid on the business in the next two weeks.

Lavoie was a biology major at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. CCSU said she was a first-year student and lived on campus.

"I extend my sympathies to those of you who knew her. Vice President for Student Affairs Laura Tordenti has spoken with her roommates and offered counseling support to those who desired it," CCSU President Zulma Toro said in a statement on Friday.

East Granby Public Schools released a statement on Friday afternoon.

"Taylor Lavoie, the brilliant, beautiful, compassionate and loving daughter of Edward and Karen Lavoie pass away unexpectedly this morning," the statement read. "Taylor was a valued member of the East Granby High School Class of 2016, and she shared her gifts and talents extensively in the school community. Taylor had a beautiful voice and was often the lead in many school plays. She shared her musical talents with the East Granby High School music program and musical theater. In addition to her intellectual prowess, Taylor demonstrated athletic abilities as a member of the East Granby High School basketball team and the highly prized softball team that set records for East Granby High School in the NCCC league."

East Granby school officials said Lavoie was studying to become a veterinarian. She was a biology major.

"The family is obviously very upset," Foley said. "We are with them now. We are trying to locate other witnesses."

Police said they did find a fake identification on Lavoie and she was wearing a bar wristband. The bar advertises thirsty Thursdays, which last night.

They have the 25 cent beers, dollar shots, but regardless when you're a college kid hurting for money, it doesn't hurt something like that,” CCSU senior Kyle Zeppieri said

A Facebook post by Angry Bull on Thursday boasted 25 cent beers and hashtag many of the local universities. Of course, many college kids are drinking age, but the area college students we talked to say it is fairly easy for minors to get into places nowadays.

"Me and all my friends are 21 plus, but I do know a couple of kids that might get in there,” Zeppieri said. “The fake ids are a big thing. They're really easy to get. It's very likely they could have been under 21."

Hartford police said they are also working with CCSU staff.

"It's tragic," Zeppieri said. “Someone that young to have something that happened that could have been prevented so easily."

Friends of Lavoie were extremely distraught, but said she was a great girl from a great family. Toro said any students who want to speak with a counselor are asked to call the student wellness services.

"Beyond the grief that we feel, tragedies such as this remind us how important it is for us as a community to cherish and support each other," Toro went on to say.

