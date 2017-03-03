College grad tax break bill proposed by state lawmakers

A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas has rolled over along Interstate 95 northbound in Clinton on Saturday morning.More >
Today will begin bright, but end wet. From the Great Lakes, the next low pressure system will approach. While the day will start out dry, clouds will increase and cover most of the sky by noon and then showers will develop during the afternoon.More >
British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge. Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.More >
Companies from 6 towns were called to battle a house fire on Blish Rd in Marlborough on Saturday.More >
The governor said Connecticut will join with other states to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made the announcement on Friday that the state would join the United States Climate Alliance.More >
British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area.More >
Comedian Bill Maher apologized Saturday for using a racial slur during an interview the night before with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska on his HBO show.More >
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had several prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death, according a toxicology report obtained by CNN.More >
