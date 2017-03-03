Person extricated from crash in Woodstock

One person was injured in a crash in Woodstock on Friday morning. (WFSB)

One patient had to be extricated from a vehicle crash in Woodstock on Friday morning.

Dispatchers expected a portion of Route 194 to be closed in the area of number 634.

They called the scene a single car crash.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene and took the patient to a hospital.

The cause and the extent of any injuries have not been released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

