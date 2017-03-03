Hartford police turn down offer from TV show 'Cops'

The Hartford Police Department recently turned down an offer to appear on the popular television show Cops.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, the show contacted the department about featuring its officers on the show, which is entering its 30th season.

Foley posted a pitch from the show's producers to Twitter.

"This year marks the 30th season of the COPS television show," the pitch read. "I wanted to check in with you to see if it would be possible to feature your agency this year as part of this historic season?"

The producers said the show can help with recruiting efforts, something that Hartford police and Mayor Luke Bronin recently opened up to Hartford residents over the next two weeks.

However, Foley declined.

"We are honored and thankful to have the officer," he said. "But it's just not something we are interested in doing."

Foley said it can be disrespectful to Hartford's citizens.

"It'll broadcast them nationally at their saddest and worse moments in life," he said.

This wasn't the first time Hartford police have been solicited by the show.

Foley said they receive pitches all the time.

