WFSB to Sponsor the 2017 American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb

WFSB is proud to once again be the exclusive television sponsor for the 2017 Hartford Fight for Air Climb with the American Lung Association.

The Fight for Air Climb event is an excellent opportunity for you and your family to participate in a new physical challenge while supporting those who have been affected by lung disease.

WFSB’s very own Mark Dixon will be representing Channel 3 at the climb.

The American Lung Association anticipates raising $165,000 through the Hartford Fight for Air Climb and through their mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy, and research.

One very determined participant in this year’s climb is Doug Clarke, a lifelong nonsmoker, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in July of 2016 as a result of radon in his home. Radon is a tasteless and odorless chemical which is considered to be “the largest environmental health risk in Connecticut.” It is the most common form of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

Clarke has been a long-time advocate for lung cancer research and has partaken in the Fight for Air Climb five times prior to his diagnosis. He remains optimistic however and has begun training for his sixth stair climb on April 22, even despite his many rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

“All of a sudden I went from climbing for other people to really, in a lot of ways, climbing for myself,” says Clarke. “I signed up for the climb right about the time I started my first round of chemo. It’s the way I stayed positive.”

This year’s stair climb will take place on:

Saturday, April 22 at Hartford21 in downtown Hartford.

