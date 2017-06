Jurors in Aaron Hernandez murder trial see site of killings

Jurors in Aaron Hernandez trial were set to view the site of the double murder in Boston on Friday. (AP file photo)

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have viewed the scene where two men were fatally shot in 2012.

On Friday, jurors were shown several sites related to the double slaying, including the Cure Lounge in Boston. Prosecutors allege that Hernandez shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after de Abreu accidentally bumped into Hernandez, spilling his drink. Hernandez is accused of later opening fire on the men at a stoplight.

Jurors visited the site of the shooting and a Boston evidence facility, where they were shown the Toyota 4Runner Hernandez and his former friend, Alexander Bradley, were in when the shooting occurred.

Hernandez's lawyer said during opening statements that Bradley is the real killer. Bradley is expected to be the prosecution's star witness against Hernandez.

