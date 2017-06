Cashew Cream Parfaits

From Mia Moran, author of "Plan Simple Meals"

Ingredients:

For the cream:

3½ cups soaked cashews

1½ cups coconut water

2 tablespoons raw honey

1-2 tablespoons of vanilla

A dash of nutmeg

For the Parfait:

Granola

Berries

Directions:

1. Blend cream ingredients in a high-speed blender

(such as Vitamix) to make Cashew Cream.

2. Create parfaits with alternating layers of granola, cream and fruit in a cup or jar.