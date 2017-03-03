Gov. activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol as snow showers, squalls possible for tonight

The governor has activated the Severe Cold Weather Protocol from Friday night to Sunday morning as snow showers and snow squalls associated with an arctic cold front will quickly sweep through Connecticut on Friday evening.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said cold air bringing that activity arrives on Friday night.

"In some towns, the squalls will leave a fresh coating of snow, greatly reduce the visibility, and winds could gust to 40 mph or higher," DePrest said.

Track the potential snow with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

DePrest said the wind and sharply colder temperatures were the main focus on Friday night.

"Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening, perhaps into the teens in the Litchfield Hills. Overnight lows will range from 7 to 17 degrees," DePrest said.

However, DePrest said the wind chill temperatures will range from -5 to + 5 by morning

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the Severe Cold Weather Protocol was activated "to initiate essential services that will help our most vulnerable populations" from 5 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The state Severe Cold Weather Protocol activates a network of procedures to ensure that the most vulnerable receive shelter from cold temps — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 3, 2017

“While it has been relatively mild over the past couple of weeks, we will be getting a shot of frigid temperatures this weekend,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday.

Anyone needing to locate shelters and warming centers across Connecticut is advised to call 2-1-1 or click here.

The cold weekend continues on Saturday.

"It is going to feel more like January! Highs tomorrow will range from the upper teens in the Litchfield Hills to the 20s elsewhere," DePrest said. "However, wind chill temperatures will hover in the single digits throughout the day, occasionally dipping below zero."

There could be wind gusts as fast as 40 mph.

Even though sunshine was expected for Sunday, temperatures will be in the 30s during the afternoon hours.

"While that is an improvement over Saturday, it is still going to be quite cold for early March. Wind chills Sunday afternoon will be in the teens and 20s," DePrest said.

The state will start warming up again by early next week.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones or tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.