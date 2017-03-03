Boy arrested for 'racially offensive' message toward students at Berlin High

A boy was arrested after police said he used an app to send "racially offensive post" at Berlin High School last week. (WFSB file photo)

A boy was arrested after police said he used an app to send "racially offensive post" at Berlin High School last week.

The unidentified boy sent out the message to "several" students at the high school by using the app Air Drop on Feb. 23.

The incident was reported to the Berlin Police Department after school the same day. Police said school administrators were able to identify the suspect using video and the student has been suspended.

The school resource officer conducted a follow up investigation.

The boy was issued for an summons for first-degree harassment and second-degree threatening.

