PD: Woman dies after her car went into water in Groton

Crews are on the scene after a car went into the water near a Groton restaurant. (WFSB)

A car was found floating down Thames River near the back of Puffins restaurant on Friday afternoon. (WFSB)

A woman died after authorities said her motor vehicle went off an embankment into the water in Groton on Friday afternoon.

Good Samaritan called 911 after the individual saw a dark-colored car floating down Thames River near the back of Puffins restaurant around 2:30 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard along with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Groton Fire Department searched the area about a half mile south of the Gold Star Bridge. There were 12 divers in the river as part of this co-operational effort.

An unidentified woman was removed from the submerged vehicle and taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital after police said she had been in the water for about an hour. Lieutenant Erick Jenkins, of the Groton Police Department, said an eyewitness had been taking pictures of the Coast Guard when she spotted something awful.

“When she looked over she happened to take pictures of the coast guard boat and they noticed the trunk of a car floating in the water by the time she took the picture the back end of the car was in the air and the front end submerged," Jenkins said.

As of 5 p.m., the car was still in the water. It may be submerged for a few more hours before emergency responders can remove it from the Thames River.

There was no word on the cause of crash.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.