PD: Woman dies after her car went into water in Groton

Those who can't make it to Ariana Grande's benefit concert in Manchester can tune in online.More >
Those who can't make it to Ariana Grande's benefit concert in Manchester can tune in online.More >
A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas has rolled over along Interstate 95 northbound in Clinton on Saturday morning.More >
A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas has rolled over along Interstate 95 northbound in Clinton on Saturday morning.More >
British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area.More >
British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area.More >
At many times next week, the weather will be wet. A sharply digging jet stream over the eastern United States will carve out a “cut-off” low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. This system will remain stalled over the eastern United States all week.More >
At many times next week, the weather will be wet. A sharply digging jet stream over the eastern United States will carve out a “cut-off” low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. This system will remain stalled over the eastern United States all week.More >
Companies from 6 towns were called to battle a house fire on Blish Rd in Marlborough on Saturday.More >
Companies from 6 towns were called to battle a house fire on Blish Rd in Marlborough on Saturday.More >
Part of I-91 north is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying 78 pounds of chicken rolled over Sunday morning.More >
Part of I-91 north is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying 78 pounds of chicken rolled over Sunday morning.More >
The governor said Connecticut will join with other states to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made the announcement on Friday that the state would join the United States Climate Alliance.More >
The governor said Connecticut will join with other states to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made the announcement on Friday that the state would join the United States Climate Alliance.More >
Breadsticks and wings weren't the only sides available at a Papa John's in Washington state, according to local law enforcement. Until recently, an off-menu item at the pizza restaurant was cocaine.More >
Breadsticks and wings weren't the only sides available at a Papa John's in Washington state, according to local law enforcement. Until recently, an off-menu item at the pizza restaurant was cocaine.More >
British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge. Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.More >
British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge. Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.More >