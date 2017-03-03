Man arrested after pit bull left abandoned at East Haven condo complex

A dog was found alone in a cage, having been abandoned near a dumpster in East Haven on Tuesday morning.

A dog was found alone in a cage, having been abandoned near a dumpster in East Haven on Tuesday morning.

This dog, newly named Charlie, was left abandoned in East Haven earlier this week. (WFSB)

This dog, newly named Charlie, was left abandoned in East Haven earlier this week. (WFSB)

An animal cruelty prevention group is offering a $5,000 reward for anybody who comes forward with information that leads to a criminal conviction in the case of a pit bull found abandoned inside a wire crate in East Haven.

An animal cruelty prevention group is offering a $5,000 reward for anybody who comes forward with information that leads to a criminal conviction in the case of a pit bull found abandoned inside a wire crate in...

Michael Giano, of Branford, was arrested in connection with an abandoned pitbull was found near a dumpster in East Haven in January. (East Haven Police Department)

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with an abandoned pit bull was found near a dumpster in East Haven in January.

Michael Giano, of Branford, was cruelty to animals, failure to vaccinate and failure to comply with ownership requirements.

The arrest of Giano came after a dog was abandoned at the Breezewood Condominiums, 130 Coe Ave. on Jan. 10. Police said the animal was “inside an unsecured crate without food, water or protection from the elements.”

To help with the investigation, police took to Facebook and released photos of the animal to locate the dog’s owner. PETA even offered a reward for an arrest in the case.

During their investigation, police determined that the dog’s name was “Menace” and it was owned by Giano.

When Giano talked with police, he admitted to leaving the dog at the Breezewood Condominiums because “Menace was aggressive, even towards himself.”

Giano was at court on other charges and was arrested for crimes against Menace.

Police said that if Giano had turned Menace over to police or the animal shelter, the dog "would have accepted him immediately with no questions asked."

Menace remains at the East Haven Animal shelter and "is undergoing intensive training to help socialize him with the hopes of him being adoptable one day."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.