Trending milder, also unsettled - freezing rain, showers and snow?

As of the Noon hour, temperatures across the state ranged from 35 to 40 degrees. Under a mostly sunny sky, many towns will see highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase this evening as milder air approaches from the southwest. After midnight and toward daybreak Tuesday we'll see some scattered showers - there is a chance for a few pockets of freezing rain in far inland CT, near the MA border in the higher elevations. If these develop, travel may become slick.

Tomorrow will be milder with highs in the lower 50s, but you'll want to have the umbrella as there will likely be scattered showers. Wednesday morning we'll see another round of rain as a cold front pushes through the state. It will be another mild day with highs into the mid-50s; but we trend colder by the end of the week with highs by Friday back in the 30s. Also, Friday is a time frame of interest as we may have rain or snow to contend with... there is a lot of uncertainty right now as some models indicate measurable snow while others show a complete miss.

The upcoming weekend, as of now, looks to be rather chilly with highs in the 30s. While Saturday will be dry (great news for the Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade), Sunday could be unsettled. This is another time frame of interest as we may have more rain or snow... stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THIS WEEK

We will get a break from the unusually cold weather!

The rebound begins Today

After a very cold start this morning, temperatures will reach the 40s this afternoon. Bright morning sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. A few rain or sleet showers will develop Monday night in advance of a warm front. Temperatures will stay above freezing, so any icy mix that develops should not cause too many worries about slippery travel; they will be too light and spotty in most cases.

Mild Tuesday

By tomorrow, we’ll be enjoying the rebound! Temperatures will rise into the 50s thanks to a southerly flow of mild air. It will be an unsettled day with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers from time to time. More showers are likely tomorrow night as a cold front pushes eastward into the moist, mild air. The showers will end before dawn Wednesday. We might be able to squeeze a quarter to a half inch of rain from the system.

Windy & cooler Wednesday

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy as a west-northwesterly wind strengthens throughout the day. Gusts to 40 mph are possible during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s and low-50s, but they won’t rise much as colder air spreads over the state. While most of the day will be dry, a few rain and wet snow showers are possible in the afternoon and early evening as this colder air continues to move into the region.

Seasonable and Quiet Thursday

Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. High pressure will help to keep the sky partly cloudy and help in diminishing the wind.

Snow and rain Possible Friday

We may have the potential of seeing accumulating snow in parts of the state Friday. A weak disturbance may move across the state Thursday night and Friday morning. The current models are forecasting this system to follow a path that would keep Connecticut on the colder side of the storm as it moves parallel to I-80 from Ohio and slips just south of New York City. There will be enough cold air that mainly snow would fall inland and an icy mix and rain would come to the Shoreline. Although it is too early to tell, some models bring enough moisture to the state to suggest a snow that we would have to shovel. However, not all model runs agree. For instance, the more recent European model shows a much weaker, drier storm that would bring only light snow showers. Weather conditions will improve Friday afternoon with the sky become partly sunny. Temperatures should rise close to 40 degrees.

Nice Saturday, storm possible Sunday

Saturday will be quiet and cool, thanks to high pressure. Highs will go into the upper-30s and low-40s thanks to this system and a supply of Polar air. Another storm may come Sunday and some models show a similar fate as Friday’s: cold air, a southern track and enough moisture to make a snow for the “shoveler” to handle. There is less agreement on this one, so we will see.

Daylight Saving Time begins 2 AM Sunday

Yes, we must reset our clocks forward one hour to accommodate the start of DST at 2 AM Sunday, March 12.

FEBRUARY 2016 RECAP

February went go into the record books as one of the warmest on record for Bridgeport! The average temperature was 38.4 degrees, which is 6.0 degrees warmer than normal. This year is off to an incredibly warm start in Bridgeport. January was the warmest on record for the Park City!

At Bradley International Airport, the average temperature for February was 34.3 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. For this location, February was not be the warmest on record, falling short of being in the top 5. The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1956 and 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. In 5th place is February 1976 when the average temperature was 34.8 degrees. Total for precipitation for the month was 2.49”, which is 0.40” below normal. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was 11.6” above normal with a grand total of 22.6”!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

