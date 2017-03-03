Eagles' nesting spot in New Haven causing issues

Here's a shot of the eagles which are now nesting inside Evergreen Cemetery. Photos courtesy of Martin Torresquintero, NH Parks & Rec.

Two bald eagles were back in New Haven this week and the pair are proud parents to be. The birds of prey have a new nest and those trying to catch a peak are causing some problems.

The two bald eagles have built a nest inside New Haven's Evergreen Cemetery that's private property and a solemn spot for those visiting loved ones. It’s why they're asking bird watchers to stay away from the area.

"It’s a sacred place where people, God rest in peace,” Martin Torresquintero, who is the outdoor adventure coordinator for the New Haven Parks, Recreation and Trees, said. “You don't want a lot of ruckus, a lot of noise, you don't want people setting up tripods, or stepping on, leaning against graves."

With his camera and high-powered lens on Friday, Torresquintero got a pretty good shot of the birds.

"The colors in the bald eagle make it really unique,” Torresquintero said. “They have the contrast of their eyes, with the white head, brown body, they are very majestic."

Last year, a pair of bald eagles, which was once endangered species, took over a nest in a tree on Ella T Grasso Boulevard over the winter.

But, this winter, while still close to the West River, they've moved down the road and settled on a tree inside Evergreen Cemetery. The animals were building a nest, which now has eggs in it.

While the beautiful birds were an impressive sight, Torresquintero said people who want to check them out need to give them their space. It’s good for the eagles, which are federal protected, but also because it has become a problem for the cemetery.

People parking on the grass and were close to graves. Instead they're asking birdwatchers to set up across the way in a soccer field.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Trees were running a van trip on Saturday to search for eagles and other birds around New Haven. They will also have eagle viewing walks later this month, leaving from West River Memorial Park. To get on the van, email jmilone@newhavenct.gov.

