Dozens flock to annual fish fry for Lent in Stonington

A Lenten tradition in the borough of Stonington is popular on Fridays.

Portuguese Holy Ghost Society members said customers started lining up at 10:30 a.m. on Friday for the annual fish fry. It really is a Lenten treat for many local residents.

Out of a small kitchen, each Friday during Lent, members of the Holy Ghost Society will whip up 400 pounds of fresh fish, straight from the dock. There were calamari and whole belly clams, scallops, clams, calamari and top it off with huge vats of chowder.

"We go through a lot of food. It depends,” Mike Barney of Holy Ghost Society said. “It depends on like right now, we've been busy since the start of this thing since 10:30 a.m. Somebody was in here eating. It’s like they come for breakfast."

This fish fry is every Friday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through April 14.

