Crews battle New Milford house fire

A man has been arrested and charged by the Columbia Police Department after he shot and killed a relative at a graduation celebration Saturday night.More >
Police responded to reports of a fight and shots fired in a park in New London on Sunday evening.More >
Officers from multiple departments participated in a mock drill of an active shooter situation within the Milford Post Mall on Sunday evening.More >
A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas has rolled over along Interstate 95 northbound in Clinton on Saturday morning.More >
At many times this week, the weather will be wet. A sharply digging jet stream over the eastern United States will carve out a “cut-off” low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. This system will remain stalled over the eastern United States most of the week.More >
Ariana Grande returned to the Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 victims at her concert in the city, singing upbeat and motivational pop anthems as the audience cheered loudly for the singer. Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday, held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground.More >
Breadsticks and wings weren't the only sides available at a Papa John's in Washington state, according to local law enforcement. Until recently, an off-menu item at the pizza restaurant was cocaine.More >
Part of I-91 north is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying 78 pounds of chicken rolled over Sunday morning.More >
