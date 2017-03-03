Crews battle New Milford house fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews battle New Milford house fire

New Milford, CT -

Fire crews are battling a house fire in New Milford on Friday evening. 

According to police, a fire started at a house at 6 Mare Ln. 

Police said the fire is still burning and there is no word on how it started. 

No injuries were reported. 

