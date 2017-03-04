Annual Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon

For over 100 years the Channel 3 Kids Camp has been providing the experience of attending summer camp for kids who may not be able to afford to.

Each year to help make that vision a reality we hold the Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon. Donations from Connecticut businesses as well as viewers like you are what make it possible for the kids across Connecticut to know what attending an overnight camp is like.

Saturday morning we will hold our Annual Kids Camp Telethon live from 5 - 8 a.m., Scot Haney and Nicole Nalepa will be at the CPTV studios in Hartford along with a group of volunteers that will be answering phones to accept donations.

All the proceeds gathered from the telethon will allow kids from right here in Connecticut to attend camp, regardless of their financial, physical or developmental ability. The camp, which is located in Andover, offers kids the full experience, from swimming to archery, hiking and crafts, campers will enjoy a wide array of activities.

To make a donation you can call 866-639-7333, text TELETHON to 41444 or go to the Kids Camp website here.

