Police: Owner using storefront to deal drugs

Terrance Campbell, the owner of the Boardwalk Variety Store, who police said was dealing narcotics from the business.

Members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force along with the Department of Revenue Services and the Department of Labor executed a search warrant on a Manchester convenience store Friday after numerous complaints of narcotics sales happening in and around the store.

When officers arrived they found the owner of the Boardwalk Convenience Store, 29-year-old Terrence Campbell Jr. inside the Spruce Street store along with two juvenile's ages 13 and 14. The two teens told investigators they worked part-time for Campbell during the investigation.

Campbell was found to be in possession of a false Pepsi can in his jacket which had a removable top with crack cocaine packaged for sale contained inside the hollow compartment. Police also found additional crack cocaine behind the counter and cutting tools. During their investigation, officers also seized an undisclosed amount of cash, untaxed cigarettes, multiple cell phones, a computer and the store security system.

Campbell was taken into custody and is facing several charges including possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine within 1500' of a school, risk of injury to a minor and sale of untaxed cigarettes.

Task force members also took two patrons into custody who were outside the store at the time of the execution. Police found 32-year-old Davon Gaines out front of the store in possession of a controlled substance. Gaines was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and held on a $5,000 bond.

They also located 23-year-old Gustin Douglas in a vehicle next to the store smoking marijuana with his young son inside the vehicle. Members of the task force also held an active search warrant for Douglas' car at which time they were able to determine he was using the vehicle to transport and sell narcotics. Police seized Douglas' Mercedes along with a cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash. Douglas was charged with risk of injury to a minor and possession of marijuana and processed on a $2,500 bond.

The Department of Labor also issued a stop work order for the Boardwalk Convenience Store due to multiple violations.

