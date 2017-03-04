Girl Scout Cookie season arrives in Connecticut

It's cookie time in Connecticut!

Saturday saw the arrival of millions of boxes of Girl Scout cookies in our state.

Girl Scout Troops from across the region will head to the warehouse in New Britain today to collect the delectable treats for distribution to cookie lovers all over.

This is the 100th year of the Girl Scouts selling cookies, a program that has developed into one of the biggest fundraiser for the organization. In addition, the girls learn leadership and financial skills all while gaining confidence.

The classic favorites including Thin Mints and Samoas are back this year along with the new Girl Scout S'mores cookie.

Additionally, patrons can elect to purchase a box to donate to military men and women serving our country. Last year more than 140,000 boxes were donated through the Cookies for Heroes project.

To learn more around the Girl Scout Cookie Program or find a troop selling the delicious snacks near you, you can visit the Girl Scouts website here.

