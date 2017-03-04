Crews battling house fire in Bristol

Several fire crews on Baldwin Drive in Bristol battling a house fire. (Viewer submitted photo)

Smoke fills the sky at the scene of a fire in Bristol. (Viewer submitted photo)

Firefighters in Bristol remain on scene of a house fire Saturday morning.

Officials said they were called to the home on Baldwin Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. when crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters quickly called for a second alarm, officials said.

In addition to the fire, crews on scene are also having to deal with power lines that are down nearby hampering their operations.

WFSB has a crew heading to the scene. Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.

