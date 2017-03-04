Crews battling house fire in Bristol - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews battling house fire in Bristol

(Bristol Fire Dept. Facebook page) (Bristol Fire Dept. Facebook page)
(Bristol Fire Dept. Facebook page) (Bristol Fire Dept. Facebook page)
Smoke fills the sky at the scene of a fire in Bristol. (Viewer submitted photo) Smoke fills the sky at the scene of a fire in Bristol. (Viewer submitted photo)
Several fire crews on Baldwin Drive in Bristol battling a house fire. (Viewer submitted photo) Several fire crews on Baldwin Drive in Bristol battling a house fire. (Viewer submitted photo)
Firefighters in Bristol remain on scene of a house fire Saturday morning.

Officials said they were called to the home on Baldwin Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. when crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters quickly called for a second alarm, officials said.

In addition to the fire, crews on scene are also having to deal with power lines that are down nearby hampering their operations.

