Police locate man wanted for attempted robbery, assault

Police have tracked down a man who Hartford officers said is tied to an attempted armed robbery and assault that happened in Bolton last month.

Daniel Duffy, 35, was wanted for the incident that happened on Feb. 28.

Hartford police had sent out information to the public on Saturday as they searched for him.

Sunday morning, police said Duffy was found sleeping on a bench at Union Station in Hartford. He was taken into custody.

During the incident in Bolton, police said Duffy stabbed a victim multiple times and hit him over the head with a car jack, leaving him with a large wound.

Police said Duffy is a resident of East Hartford, but is known to frequent Elliot Street in Hartford.

Duffy is currently on parole for an armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. Police said he is a suspect in several recent incidents in Hartford and surrounding towns and additional arrest warrants are expected for him.

