Police: $10,000 Worth of Product Shoplifted from Clinton Crossing

Police recovered $10,000 worth of merchandise from a shoplifting arrest in Clinton, CT. (Clinton, CT PD).

In order from left to right, Betzaida Rodriguez, Delia Rodriguez-Perez, and Sheyla Orengo (Clinton, CT PD)

Police arrested three women for shoplifting at Clinton Crossing on Saturday afternoon.

Police arrested the three women following a description shortly thereafter. Police seized several plastic bags, inside the offenders’ car, filled with hundreds of items of clothing and shoes that were shoplifted from several Clinton Crossing stores totaling $10,000.

Police said they were called to Clinton Crossing for a separate incident when a Polo employee alerted them to a shoplifting incident.

Police arrested Betzaida Rodriguez, Delia Rodriguez-Perez, and Sheyla Orengo, all of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The three are charged with larceny in the 2nd degree and conspiracy to commit larceny and are all held on $5,000 bond.

