Four injured in serious crash in Guilford

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Guilford police closed Route 1 between the intersections of Moose Hill Road and West Lake Avenue on Saturday night because of a serious two car crash.

Police said early Sunday morning that the road had reopened.

Four people were taken to the hospital, however their conditions are unknown at this time.

