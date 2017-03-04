Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Lyme - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Lyme

The Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to a garage fire in Lyme on Ferry Street on Saturday.

Crews from the Lyme Fire Company, Lyme Ambulance, and the East Haddam Fire company responded to battle the blaze in a detached garage.

Crews said no injuries were reported.

