Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Lyme

The Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to a garage fire in Lyme on Ferry Street on Saturday.

Crews from the Lyme Fire Company, Lyme Ambulance, and the East Haddam Fire company responded to battle the blaze in a detached garage.

Crews said no injuries were reported.

