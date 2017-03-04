Parolee arrested following police chase with woman and child in car in East Haven

Police arrested a parolee after he led police on a high-speed chase with a woman and child in the car on Saturday afternoon.

Police investigation led East Haven detectives to a house where the suspect’s car was located. The suspect entered the car and traveled south on Branford Rd. Police attempted a stop, but the suspect in car sped away from the officer.

Police followed the suspect’s car onto Interstate 95 and Interstate 91 in New Haven. The suspect encountered traffic and rear-ended a civilian car where it came to a rest. The suspect took off on foot until officers arrested him shortly thereafter.

Upon inspection, a woman and young child were found inside the suspect’s car. They were taken to the hospital for observation.

Police arrested 25-year old, East Haven residents Martezz Banks and turned him over to the New Haven Department of Parole for his Parole Violation warrant.

Banks remains in custody awaiting further charges for the above incident.

