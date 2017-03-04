Vacant, capsized canoe warrants rescue team efforts in Gales Fer - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Vacant, capsized canoe warrants rescue team efforts in Gales Ferry

(Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company Facebook photo) (Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company Facebook photo)
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -

Crews from Gales Ferry Fire along with Ledyard Fire, Subase Tower 65, Ledyard Ambulance and L&M paramedics responded to reports of a capsized canoe.

Crews were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday near Long Cove off of Military Highway.

Due the nature of the incident, dive teams from Old Mystic Dive team and Norwich dive team were called in the event a person was in the water, fire officials said.

No one was located, officials said, and no injuries were reported from the companies.

