After frigid weekend, temps to rise this week

Sunday started out with a gorgeous sunrise, but the temperatures were downright bitterly cold.

Temperatures across the state Sunday morning were in the single digits in some places, but they went up as the day went on.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the Severe Cold Weather Protocol was activated "to initiate essential services that will help our most vulnerable populations" from 5 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said temperatures would rise into the low and middle 30s Sunday afternoon.

While it’s an improvement over Saturday, wind chills on Sunday will be in the teens and 20s.

“The wind will finally drop off tonight as high pressure moves over southern New England,” Cameron said.

Sunday night will be cold, with lows in the single digits and teens.

We get a break from the cold weather this week though, which is good news to some.

Temperatures will reach the 40s by Monday afternoon.

The sun will be out in the morning, but clouds will increase as the day goes on.

A few rain showers could develop Monday night in advance of a warm front.

It gets warmer on Tuesday.

“Temperatures will rise into the 50s thanks to a southerly flow of mild air,” Cameron said.

However, it will be an unsettled day with cloudy or mostly cloudy skies and rain showers from time to time, he added.

Showers are likely Tuesday night, but they will end before dawn on Wednesday.

