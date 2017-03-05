Push-up marathon benefits injured service members

Dozens of people participated in Push ups for Patriots this weekend (WFSB)

Students, teachers and other volunteers got involved in a 24-hour push-up marathon over the weekend, all for a good cause.

The event is called Push-ups for Patriots, and was held at Bristol Central High School Saturday into Sunday.

The marathon benefits the Semper Fi Fund, to help injured service members. Those participating did 10 push ups every minute.

Ryan Broderick, the Social Studies program coordinator at Bristol Central High School, started the event at the school three years ago to raise money for veterans, but also to teach students that to appreciate sacrifice sometimes takes sacrifice.

"The money gets sent to the Semper Fi Fund. The Semper Fi Fund is an organization that works to help families in need for our service people who come back from overseas, so basically re-acclimates them to society, to their communities and gets them on with their regular every day lives," Broderick said.

"It's a really cool thing to be able to do," said student Simon Andrews, who said he has been participating for the past three years.

Participants began at 9 a.m. on Saturday and wrapped up Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

The event was expected to raise about $3,000.

