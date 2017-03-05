Family grieves the loss of father after tragic accident

Jim and Elda Marcelynas, on their wedding day. (Courtesy of Elda Marcelynas)

"You think you’re going to wake up and it's going to be the worst nightmare you ever had," Elda Marcelynas described to Eyewitness News on Sunday.

Her husband, Jim Marcelynas, a well-respected LIFESTAR head nurse and anesthetist, loving husband, and devoted father, was killed suddenly on Thursday afternoon when a tree fell on his car in Columbia.

"You think you have a lot of time and just don't know,” said Marcelynas, Jim’s wife of 10 years.

"I think the only thing that's holding me up right now are my kids,” said Marcelynas. “They are wonderful kids, there's a lot of their dad in them."

Elda Marcelynas said Jim’s passion in life was helping others.

"When he was a teenager, he got the bug for emergency medicine and became an EMT, became a paramedic when he was going through nursing school, then a nurse and became a flight nurse for LIFESTAR.”

Elda said Jim made quite an impression on people in his community that the outpouring of support she has received from so many other, offers her some measure of comfort.

"I've so many people that I don't even know, that knew him, reach out to me, which means so much."

Jim Marcelynas leaves behind a wife and two, young children, and a large, extended family.

“He was someone who always wanted to help, he wanted to learn, he wanted to teach, he was a loving father and husband.”

The family created a GoFundMe page, to donate, click here.

