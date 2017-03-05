Man arrested for marijuana grow operation in home

New London police arrested a man in his house on a warrant for the Cultivation of Marijuana.

Police arrested New London resident, 46-year-old Paul Mitchell, who was subjected to home visits as part of a parole agreement.

Police seized marijuana plants, tools, and accessories used in a grow operation from an upstairs bedroom.

Mitchell was held on a $2,500 cash bond.

