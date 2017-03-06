Red Cross to begin "install-a-thon" of smoke detectors

Volunteers installed free smoke detectors in Torrington homes as part of an Install-A-Thon by the Red Cross. (WFSB photo)

The Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island has partnered with communities across both states to install 1,200 free smoke alarms.

The Install-A-Thon effort is part of the organization's Home Fire Campaign.

The first of its kind event began on Monday and will last all week through March 10.

During the Install-A-Thon, Red Cross workers will be joined by local municipalities, fire departments and community volunteers to visit homes throughout communities to share fire safety and preparedness information and install free smoke alarms in homes as requested.

Volunteers will help families understand the importance of fire safety and help them develop personalized family escape plans to use in the event a fire breaks out in their home.

The program began at 9 a.m. in Torrington and moves to Norwalk on March 7, New Britain on March 8, Tiverton, RI on March 9 and concludes in New London on March 10.

"Home fires are the biggest disaster threat faced in the U.S.," said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. "Our goal is to reach as many homes as we can with this program to help ensure people know what to do and are prepared in the event they experience a home fire."

Three hundred of the 1,200 smoke detectors were installed in Torrington.

"It's definitely going to let me, I want to say sleep easier," said Jillian Selleck of Torrington. "It's like I don't have to think about it."

Money for Torrington's Install-A-Thon came from donations from the United Way of Northwest Connecticut and the Miriam Mason Cable Trust Fund.

Residents of Install-A-Thon cities can schedule a visit by visiting www.redcross.org/ct/schedule-a-visit in Connecticut and by visiting http://www.redcross.org/local/rhode-island/schedule-a-visit in Rhode Island or by calling 877-287-3327 and choosing option 1 on the menu to request a smoke alarm installation in both states.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.