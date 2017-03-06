Overnight fire rips through Killingly home

A fire tore through a house trailer in Killingly early Monday morning. (Quinnebaug Valley Emergency Communications photo)

An early morning fire burned through a home in Killingly on Monday.

Dispatchers with Quinnebaug Valley Emergency Communications said they sent the Dayville Fire Company to 12 Conrad Park just after 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes and found flames shooting from a house trailer.

They said they were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by around 2:50 a.m.

The situation was deemed under control five minutes later.

No one was hurt.

The Killingly fire marshal and building official were called to investigate what sparked the fire.

Crews remained on the scene as of 4:45 a.m.

