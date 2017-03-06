UConn police investigate tire thefts, car vandalism

Tires were stolen from cars on the UConn campus over the weekend (WFSB)

Missing tires and smashed car windows have been reported on the campus of the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

UConn police said they were first notified of the tire thefts on Friday morning, but said on Monday that five additional reports were filed overnight.

The first vehicle was parked in the Celeron Square apartment complex.

Throughout the day on Friday, police learned that four additional vehicles at the Hilltop apartment complex were also without wheels.

On Monday, police said four cars were found with stolen tires/rims, and one was found with windows having been smashed.

Unfortunately, Rebecca Bornemann found out Monday morning that someone had smashed her window, stole a lug nut key, and then pulled the wheels right off her Rav 4. She got the bad news from police.

“I came out after listening to the voicemail saying hi this is the UConn Police Department, there has been a problem with your vehicle,” Bornemann said.

As a result of these incidents, campus police said they have increased both uniform and plain clothes patrols in the areas.

They are also reviewing surveillance footage.

Police said they are following up on leads provided to them. They said all cases are being connected at this time.

No arrests have been made and they called the investigation "still active."

