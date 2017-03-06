Ex-teacher gets 3 years in prison in sexual misconduct case

A former Connecticut high school teacher, who is a Canadian citizen, has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexual misconduct with two students.

Allison Marchese was sentenced last week.

She pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine in a plea deal, meaning she doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there's enough evidence for a conviction.

Marchese taught English at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut. Police say a 17-year-old student received a selfie of Marchese scantily dressed.

A 15-year-old student told police Marchese said she couldn't concentrate during class because he was so attractive.

Marchese's lawyer says his client's friend died around the time of the incidents and that her marriage was "disintegrating on a daily basis."

Marchese will be on the state's sex offender registry for a decade.

