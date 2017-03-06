Arrest made after Hartford parking lot fight leads to deadly shooting

Jonathan Willis is accused of killing Joseph Jiles in Hartford on Aug. 18. (Hartford police photo)

Hartford police said they made an arrest in a summer murder.

Jonathan Willis, 49, turned himself into police on Monday for the death of 40-year-old Joseph Jiles.

Police said some sort of fight broke out between Willis and Jiles in a parking lot on Main Street back on Aug. 18.

A second confrontation took place in front of 10 Cleveland Ave. a short time later. That's when Jiles was shot in the upper body.

Police said they found Jiles unresponsive at that address.

He later died.

Detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Willis on Friday.

Willis is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

