Connecticut cities among the best and worst for basketball fans

March Madness is upon the state.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, however, Connecticut is a state with cities on both sides of the madness for college basketball fans.

Monday, it released its list of 2017's best and worst cities for fans.

The site ranked Storrs as the 9th best "city" in the country.

Conversely, New Britain, home of the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils, was dead last among the worst.

WalletHub said it crunched numbers for 291 U.S. cities using metrics like the number of teams per city, winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social media engagement.

As basketball fans might expect, Chapel Hill and the North Carolina Tar Heels were first. It was followed by Los Angeles and Durham, NC.

Other Connecticut spots that made the list include Fairfield at 135, Hartford at 226 and New Haven at 231. See a slideshow of the cities here.

Those cities are home to the Fairfield Stags, The University of Hartford Hawks (and UConn) and Yale University Bulldogs, respectively.

To see the complete rankings, check out WalletHub's website here.

