Woman found dead in East Hampton

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in East Hampton.

They said the 54-year-old was found at a North Main Street location on Sunday just after 4:15 p.m.

No foul play is suspected.

The manner and cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner's office.

The woman's identity will not be released until her family is notified.

