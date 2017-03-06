CT senator attempting to block deputy attorney general nomination

One of Connecticut's senators said he's going to use everything at his disposal to block President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on Monday that he will use every tool possible to block the nomination of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until he commits to appointing a special prosecutor to investigate ties between the Trump administration and Russia.

A Baltimore criminal defense attorney recently spoke with the Associated Press about Rosenstein's nomination.

"He is so well-respected," said Steven Silverman, a Baltimore criminal defense attorney who has known Rosenstein for years. "He cannot be influenced, he cannot be bought, he cannot be pressured because of outside political forces."

Blumenthal is hoping to appeal to that nature.

His call for action comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from involvement in the Russia investigation.

Blumenthal said the decision now falls to the deputy attorney general.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on Tuesday regarding Rosenstein's nomination.

Blumenthal said he would deny unanimous consent and obstruct action on the Senate floor unless Rosenstein promises action.

He's planning to talk about his efforts at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

