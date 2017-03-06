Grab a glass of milk, it's National Oreo Cookie Day

Get a glass of milk ready because Monday is National Oreo Cookie Day.

NationalDayCalendar.com said the day is recognized every March 6.

It called the treat the best-selling cookie in the United States.

Nabisco, previously known as the National Biscuit Company, developed the cookie as a biscuit in 1912.

They sold for 25 cents in clear, glass-topped novelty cans.

They were eventually called Oreo Sandwiches, followed by Oreo Creme Sandwiches.

The modern day Oreo design came to be in 1952, which included the Nabisco logo, according to National Day Calendar.

Today, the block in New York City where the factory was located is now called "Oreo Way."

To celebrate, social media users have bee posting the hashtag #NationalOreoCookieDay.

For some Oreo cookie related recipes, check out AllRecipes.com here.

